AstraZeneca has announced it is opening its new corporate headquarters and global research and development center at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Cambridge, UK. The site will be ready by 2016, where 2,000 office and research & development staff will work.
cancercentral nervous systeminflammation
cancercentral nervous systeminflammation
- The University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine
- Addenbrooke’s Hospital
- The Medical Research Council (MRC) Laboratory of Molecular Biology
- The Wellcome Trust-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science
- The Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute
“Cambridge competes on the global stage as a respected innovation hub for life sciences and our choice of site puts us at the heart of this important ecosystem, providing valuable collaboration opportunities. Moving to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus means our people will be able to rub shoulders with some of the world’s best scientists and clinicians carrying out some of the world’s leading research – that’s a really exciting prospect. We hope that our move will contribute to the growing success of Cambridge.
Today’s announcement also confirms AstraZeneca’s long-standing commitment to the UK and increases the chances that the next generation of medicines will be discovered here in Britain.”
“I am delighted with AstraZeneca’s choice. It is a measure of the world-class environment that Cambridge offers to knowledge-based industries and it reflects AstraZeneca’s commitment to making new discoveries. Over 1,500 companies in the Cambridge cluster of high-tech industries have found that proximity – to the University, to our NHS partners, and to each other – enables productive relationships and stimulates competition. As a global player, AstraZeneca will add tremendously to that environment and we look forward to the creative collaborations that will surely follow.”
- 1 – Novartis
- 2 – Pfizer
- 3 – Merck & Co
- 4 – Sanofi
- 5 – Roche
- 6 – AstraZeneca
- 7 – Johnson & Johnson
- 8 – Abbott
- 9 – Teva
- 46% in Europe
- 28% in the Americas
- 26.5% in Asia-Pacific