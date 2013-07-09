Researchers in Belgium have developed a low-cost IVF treatment that could make fertility treatment “universally accessible” in poor and developing countries.

The study shows that the new technique gives results similar to those achieved through conventional IVF treatment used in developed countries.

A cycle of IVF with the simplified procedure could be performed for just 200 euros ($257).

The researchers say: “We estimate that the cost of our simplified laboratory system is between 10% and 15% of current costs in Western-style IVF programs.

“We showed that the IVF methodology can be significantly simplified and result in successful outcomes at levels that compare favorably to those obtained in high resource programs.”

According to Resolve, the National Infertility Association, infertility treatment in the US costs around $12,400 per cycle.

The cost of the simplified IVF treatment developed by the researchers in Belgium could open up the procedure to many more people around the world who cannot afford the conventional method.

The system tested in the study – which is at the proof-of-principle stage – was based on an “embryo culture method” using carbon dioxide incubators, medical gas air supply and air purification systems.