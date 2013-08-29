A sedentary lifestyle with too much time spent sitting in front of screens – such as watching TV, playing video games and surfing the Internet – is harming children’s well-being and increasing their anxiety, according to a new briefing paper from Public Health England (PHE).

In the paper, titled “How healthy behaviour supports children’s well-being,” the PHE, a new executive agency of the UK’s Department of Health, says too much screen time is having a negative effect on children by reducing self-worth, self-esteem and levels of self-reported happiness.

Children who spend too long sitting in front of a screen can also experience more emotional distress, anxiety and depression, they add.

Professor Kevin Fenton, Director of Health and Wellbeing at PHE, told the press:

“There are many complex factors that affect a child’s well-being such as the wider environment they live in and their social, financial and family circumstances, but there are also some very simple things we can all do every day with our children to help improve their health and well-being.”

PHE says more than 7 in 10 youngsters in the UK fail to meet the minimum recommended level of 60 minutes of daily physical activity, and just over 2 in 10 do more than the recommended minimum, placing the UK in tenth position out of 29 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.