A new systematic review of published studies suggests when prescribing antidepressant medication, clinicians should be extra aware that they are linked to raised risk for type 2 diabetes, although the study does not suggest the drugs are the direct cause.

Reporting their findings in the latest issue of Diabetes Care, researchers from the University of Southampton say use of antidepressants has risen sharply over recent years, and there are concerns they may have an adverse effect on glucose metabolism.

They note 46.7 million prescriptions for antidepressants were issued in 2011 in the UK.

Antidepressant use has also soared in the US, where a 2011 study found they are now the third most widely prescribed group of drugs.

Several studies have shown that antidepressant use is linked to diabetes, but the results have been varied, depending on the methods and numbers involved and also on the types of drugs themselves.

For instance, one study that found a link between antidepressants and risk for type 2 diabetes discovered the risk almost doubled in patients using two types of drugs at the same time: tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).