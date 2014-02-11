Cochlear implants – devices that help people who would otherwise be deaf have some limited hearing – currently require hardware mounted on the outside of the skull to accommodate a recharger and microphone. Now, researchers in the US have developed a new low-powered chip that offers the prospect of eliminating these bulky, visible externals.

The new chip is the work of engineers in the Microsystems Technology Laboratory at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) together with team members from Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.

They are presenting a paper about their work at the 2014 IEEE international Solid-State Circuits Conference being held in San Francisco, CA, this week.

Cochlear implants are used by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide whose hearing is impaired because sensory hair cells in their cochleas, within the inner ear, do not pass on sound vibrations to the brain.

In the US, around 70,000 people have them, many of them children. The device works by electrically stimulating the auditory nerve to receive sound signals that pass from an external microphone into the ear.

Current designs mean that users have to wear a 1-inch diameter disk-shaped transmitter on the skull, attached by a wire to a microphone and power source inside what looks like a large hearing aid around the ear.

But the new low-powered signal-processing chip could lead to a new implant design that eliminates the need for any external hardware, say the researchers. The implant could be wirelessly charged – it could run for about 8 hours between charges – and instead of an external microphone, it could pick up sound using the natural microphone chamber of the inner ear, which is often intact in implant users.

One of the researchers, Anantha Chandrakasan, a professor of electrical engineering at MIT, says:

“The idea with this design is that you could use a phone, with an adaptor, to charge the cochlear implant, so you don’t have to be plugged in. Or you could imagine a smart pillow, so you charge overnight, and the next day, it just functions.”

Lawrence Lustig, director of the Cochlear Implant Center at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), who describes the device as “very cool,” says people often experience more stigma with hearing loss than vision loss, so “people would be very keen on losing the externals for that reason alone.”

And, he says, there would also be practical benefits, such as “not having to take it off when you’re near water or worrying about components getting lost or broken or stolen.”