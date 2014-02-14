According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women have an increased risk of blood clots for up to 6 weeks after giving birth. But new research suggests that the risk of a blood clot remains higher than normal for a minimum of 12 weeks after delivering a baby.

The research team, led by Dr. Hooman Kamel of the Department of Neurology and the Brain and Mind Research Institute of Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, presented the study findings at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2014.

Blood clotting, also known as coagulation, is a process that stops excessive bleeding when a blood vessel is injured. Blood cells called platelets work with proteins in the plasma of the blood to form a clot over the area of injury.

The body usually dissolves the blood clot once the injury has healed. But at times, clots can form inside the blood vessels without naturally dissolving. In this case, blood can build up behind the clots, causing swelling and pain. The clots can also block the return of blood to the heart, which can cause heart attack and stroke.

The American Society of Hematology state that women are at a higher risk of blood clots during and shortly after pregnancy. Pregnant women tend to form blood clots in the deep veins of the legs or the pelvic area, which is known as deep-vein thrombosis (DVT).

Blood clots can also lead to pulmonary embolism (PE) – a condition in which a blood clot detaches and blocks the main artery of the lungs.