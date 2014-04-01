Researchers from Ohio State University in Columbus explore the link between allergies and stress in a new study, published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Allergies happen when a person’s immune system overreacts to a – generally harmless – foreign substance (an “allergen”), launching chemicals such as histamines that provoke allergy symptoms.

Drugs, dust, food, insect venom, mold, animal dander and pollen are the most common allergens, and can worsen some medical conditions, such as sinus problems, eczema and asthma.

Allergies can be treated by a variety of medications, including antihistamines, corticosteroids, decongestants, leukotrine inhibitors, or – in more serious cases – immunotherapy or epinephrine.

Allergies are not caused by stress, but it seems that stress can make allergy symptoms worse.

“Symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose and watery eyes can cause added stress for allergy sufferers, and may even be the root of stress for some,” says lead author of the new study, Dr. Amber Patterson. “While alleviating stress won’t cure allergies, it may help decrease episodes of intense symptoms.”