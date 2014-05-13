Resveratrol is an antioxidant found in grapes, red wine, peanuts, chocolate and certain berries, and it has been credited with a large number of health benefits in various studies. Now, however, a research team presents findings that question whether such benefits come from the compound.

The researchers, led by Dr. Richard D. Semba of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, publish their results in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Medical News Today recently reported on a study in which researchers claimed to have identified a mechanism underlying how resveratrol confers health benefits such as preventing heart disease and some types of cancer.

Researchers from that study said resveratrol blocks interleukin 6 (IL-6), a protein in the immune system that can trigger inflammation.

For years, the Western world has marvelled at the so-called French Paradox, which points to the low incidence of coronary heart disease in that population despite their high-cholesterol and high-saturated fat diet. This has been attributed to their regular intake of red wine, with its high levels of resveratrol and other polyphenols.

But this latest study, which assessed a large group of Italians – who consume a diet rich in resveratrol – found that they do not live longer and are just as likely to develop cardiovascular disease or cancer as individuals who consume smaller amounts of the compound.

“The story of resveratrol turns out to be another case where you get a lot of hype about health benefits that doesn’t stand the test of time,” says Dr. Semba. “The thinking was that certain foods are good for you because they contain resveratrol. We didn’t find that at all.”