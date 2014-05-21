Prospective parents with high cholesterol levels could be in for a long wait to become pregnant, a new study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol is a silent condition with no signs or symptoms that affects around 71 million Americans.

Of those, only 1 out of every 3 adults has the condition under control. While the body needs the waxy, fat-like substance to make and maintain nerve cells and to synthesize steroid hormones, in excess, it can build up on the artery walls leading to heart disease and stroke – the leading causes of death in the US.

The cohort study, “Lipid Concentrations and Couple Fecundity: The LIFE Study,” comprises 501 couples, 18 to 40 years old, from 16 counties across Michigan and Texas recruited prior to conception in 2005-2009.

These couples were part of the Longitudinal Investigation of Fertility and the Environment (LIFE) study, which aimed to ascertain whether ever-present environmental chemicals in the context of lifestyle affect male and female fertility. Participants had discontinued use of any contraceptives – with the aim of getting pregnant – and were tracked daily for 12 months while attempting to conceive. Parents-to-be were followed monthly until delivery.

Study author Enrique F. Schisterman, M.S., Ph.D., of the National Institutes of Health’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) in Bethesda, MD, says:

“In addition to raising the risk of cardiovascular disease, our findings suggest cholesterol may contribute to infertility.”

“Our results suggest prospective parents may want to have their cholesterol checked to ensure their levels are in an acceptable range,” he concludes.

Among the 401 (80%) women who completed the protocol, 347 (87%) became pregnant and 54 (13%) did not. Over the course of the study, 100 (20%) withdrew, most commonly due to a lack of continued interest in participation.