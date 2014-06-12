“The HeartBEAT Study” finds that continuous positive airway pressure is a superior therapy for reducing blood pressure in patients with sleep apnea, compared with supplemental oxygen.

In the early 1980s, doctors began to notice that a high proportion of patients with obstructive sleep apnea were also presenting with clinical hypertension, or high blood pressure. Over the next 20 years this association caused a great amount of debate between physicians, with research unable to conclude whether sleep apnea causes high blood pressure.

Research was inconclusive as sleep apnea and high blood pressure share a large number of risk factors, including obesity, age, alcohol consumption, smoking, exercise levels and caffeine consumption.

Researchers writing in the BMJ‘s specialist journal Thorax called 2000 “a bumper year for high quality studies on sleep apnea and hypertension,” concluding in 2001 that:

“It now seems almost beyond all reasonable doubt that [obstructive sleep apnea] is an independent risk factor for diurnal hypertension, and that this has more than trivial consequences at a public health level.”

In people who have obstructive sleep apnea, the muscles in their throat close in and block the airway while they are sleeping. This results in heavy snoring interrupted by long silent periods when their breathing stops, followed by loud snorts and gasps as they attempt to breathe again.

These gaps in breathing cause blood pressure to go up, because the oxygen level in the body falls and the brain sends signals to the blood vessels to “tighten up” so that oxygen flow to the heart and brain is increased.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the most commonly prescribed treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. This involves the patient wearing a mask while they sleep, connected to a small machine that pumps air into the patient’s airway, which helps prevent the airway from closing.