A century-old therapy for African sleeping sickness has been used in a new study to reverse symptoms of autism in a mouse model.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of California-San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine and published in Translational Psychiatry, expands on the theory that autism is caused by a variety of interconnected factors.

“Twenty percent of the known factors associated with autism are genetic, but most are not,” explains senior author Dr. Robert K. Naviaux, professor of medicine, pediatrics and pathology and co-director of the Mitochondrial and Metabolic Disease Center at UCSD.

Dr. Naviaux says it is wrong to think of genes and the environment as separate factors. “Genes and environmental factors interact,” he stresses. “The net result of this interaction is metabolism.”

Metabolic disturbances are known to be a universal symptom of autism.

“Cells have a halo of metabolites and nucleotides surrounding them,” explains Dr. Naviaux. “These create a sort of chemical glow that broadcasts the state of health of the cell.”

When cells are threatened or damaged by viruses, bacteria or chemicals, they react defensively by stiffening their membranes, altering metabolic processes and reducing communication with other cells.

Known as the “cell danger response,” these defensive tactics can result in permanent damage if the response persists, including delayed neurodevelopment in children.

Dr. Naviaux likens the cell danger response to a wartime scenario:

“Cells behave like countries at war. When a threat begins, they harden their borders. They don’t trust their neighbors. But without constant communication with the outside, cells begin to function differently. In the case of neurons, it might be by making fewer or too many connections. One way to look at this related to autism is this: when cells stop talking to each other, children stop talking.”

Investigating the cellular signaling system involved in this process, Dr. Naviaux and his team focused on the role of nucleotides, such as adenosine triphosphate (ATP), and the receptors linked to autism – known as “purinergic receptors” – to which these nucleotide molecules bind.