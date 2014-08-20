Scientists have reported success in transplanting the hearts from genetically engineered piglets into the abdomens of baboons, where the hearts have survived for more than 1 year. Though this experiment has been attempted before, the hearts had previously survived for less than half as long.

Heart transplantation is the main treatment for end stage heart failure. Around 3,000 people in the US are currently on the waiting list for a heart transplant, but despite this, only 2,000 donor hearts become available each year. In the meantime, heart patients awaiting a transplant must rely on mechanical devices, which can increase the risk of infection, blood clots and bleeding in the patient.

A proposed alternative has been to use animal hearts in human patients, which is known as “xenotransplantation.”

Lead investigator Dr. Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s Cardiothoracic Surgery Research Program, explains the rationale behind xenotransplantation:

“Until we learn to grow organs via tissue engineering, which is unlikely in the near future, xenotransplantation seems to be a valid approach to supplement human organ availability. Despite many setbacks over the years, recent genetic and immunologic advancements have helped revitalized progress in the xenotransplantation field.”

Two main problems with xenotransplantation have been overcome by Dr. Mohiuddin’s team as part of this research.

Firstly, pigs were genetically engineered to be a source of donor organs. These pigs had human genes that make their organs more compatible with human physiology. Pigs were chosen because their anatomy is similar to human anatomy.

The piglets were genetically engineered to have the enzyme alpha 1-3 galactosidase transferase deactivated, which eliminates one potential cause of immunologic rejection. The piglets’ hearts also expressed human transgenes to prevent blood from clotting.

Secondly, rather than employing the usual generalized immunosuppression to limit rejection of the transplanted heart, the scientists pioneered a form of target-specific immunosuppression, which is less toxic.