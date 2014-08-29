New research published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry finds that there may be a link between salt consumption and multiple sclerosis (MS) disease activity.

Dietary sodium is an element the body needs to work properly. The body uses sodium to control blood pressure and blood volume as well as ensuring muscles and nerves work properly. Table salt is 40% sodium.

However, too much sodium in the diet may lead to high blood pressure in some people and a potentially dangerous buildup of fluid in people with congestive heart failure, cirrhosis or kidney disease.

Share on Pinterest Healthy adults should limit sodium intake to around 2,300 mg per day, which would equate to one teaspoon of salt.

Healthy adults should limit sodium intake to around 2,300 mg per day, those with high blood pressure should have no more than 1,500 mg per day and adults with congestive heart failure, liver cirrhosis and kidney disease should have far less. One teaspoon of table salt contains 2,300 mg of sodium – an adult’s intake for the entire day.

Previous studies have found a potential relationship between salt and asthma, salt and mortality in type 1 diabetes, salt and risk of accelerated cellular aging in teens, salt and heart disease, and salt and cardiovascular disease.

Salt has also been linked to playing a role in autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis by manipulating salt levels and causing more TH17 cells to be produced – the overproduction of which is tied to the above diseases.

Multiple sclerosis is currently considered an autoimmune disease where damage to the myelin in the central nervous system (CNS) – and to the nerve fibers themselves – interferes with the transmission of nerve signals between the brain and spinal cord and other parts of the body.

The average person in the US has about a 1 in 750 (0.1%) chance of developing MS, with it affecting more than 2.3 million people worldwide.

With previous research indicating that salt may alter the autoimmune response – which is also connected with MS development – the researchers aimed to observe if salt has a direct effect on the course of the disease.

An observational study was conducted including two groups of participants with relapsing-remitting MS.

The first group involved 70 patients. Clinical, radiological and sodium intake data was collected over the follow-up period of 2 years. Blood and urine samples were taken 12 months after enrolment. Levels of salt and a marker of inflammatory activity called creatinine were measured in urine, together with measurements of serum sodium (the concentration of sodium in the blood) and vitamin D levels – low levels of which have been linked to MS.

The second group consisted of 52 patients. Casual urine samples were collected and analyzed by following the same procedures as those used for the first group.