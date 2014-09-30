An apple a day may keep obesity away, particularly if it is of the Granny Smith variety, according to a new study from Washington State University.

Researchers say that Granny Smith apples may protect against obesity and its related disorders by balancing gut bacteria.

The research team, led by Giuliana Noratto of the School of Food Science at Washington State, publish their findings in the journal Food Chemistry.

Apples have many health benefits, according to previous research. Last year, Medical News Today reported on a study suggesting that eating an apple a day may be just as beneficial as daily statin use for preventing vascular mortality.

A 2011 study also claimed that apples and pears may reduce the risk of stroke by more than 50%.

But according to the team involved in this latest research, very few studies have looked at how the bioactive compounds in apples that are not absorbed during digestion – such as polyphenols (a type of antioxidant) and dietary fiber – affect the friendly gut bacteria that boost immunity and aid weight maintenance.

Furthermore, Noratto notes that few studies have looked at how the effects of these bioactive compounds vary by apple variety.