Transient ischemic attacks are commonly referred to as “mini-strokes,” but this does not make them any less serious than major strokes. In fact, a recent study has found that around 30% of patients who have transient ischemic attacks go on to develop the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Share on Pinterest TIAs are considered to be medical emergencies, just like major strokes. Recognizing and treating TIAs can prevent major strokes from occurring. Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs) occur when the flow of blood to the brain is disrupted temporarily, often by blood clots or other debris. They differ from major strokes in that the flow of blood is only blocked for a relatively short time – usually no more than 5 minutes. Despite only disrupting blood flow temporarily, TIAs serve as warning signs for future major strokes. They indicate that there is a partially blocked artery or a clot source in the heart. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that between 10-15% of people with TIA will experience a major stroke within 3 months. “We found 1 in 3 TIA patients develop PTSD,” says study author Kathrin Utz from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany. “PTSD, which is perhaps better known as a problem found in survivors of war zones and natural disasters, can develop when a person experiences a frightening event that poses a serious threat.” The study, published in the American Heart Association journal, Stroke, is the first to examine whether TIA and an increased risk of future stroke can lead to patients developing psychiatric disorders.

A ‘significant psychological burden’ For the study, 108 TIA patients with no previous history of stroke were asked to complete a series of questionnaires. A team of German and British researchers analyzed the data in order to evaluate the participants’ mental states. The researchers found that about 30% of the TIA patients reported symptoms of PTSD and 14% showed signs of a significantly reduced mental quality of life. Around 6.5% of the participants also had a reduced physical quality of life. TIA patients who showed signs of PTSD were also more likely to show signs of depression, anxiety and a lower overall quality of life than those who did not. Their findings illustrate that experiencing a TIA – which does not normally cause permanent injury to the brain – can be just as traumatic to the individual as events such as surviving a war zone or natural disaster. The researchers believe that the development of PTSD could be due to fears of having a major stroke and poor coping behaviors following a TIA. “While their fear is partly justified,” says Utz, “many patients may be overestimating their risk and increasing their chances of developing PTSD.” “When experienced together, the symptoms from TIA and depression pose a significant psychological burden on the affected patient; therefore, it comes as no surprise that we also found TIA patients with PTSD have a measurably lower sense of quality of life.”