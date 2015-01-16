Earlier this month, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the 2014-15 flu season had already crossed the threshold for epidemic status, with 15 child deaths from the virus so far. Now, a new report from the organization estimates this season’s flu vaccine is only 23% effective across all age groups.

As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urge all individuals at high risk of flu-related complications to seek treatment as early as possible if any symptoms of influenza are identified.

“Physicians should be aware that all hospitalized patients and all outpatients at high risk for serious complications should be treated as soon as possible with one of three available influenza antiviral medications if influenza is suspected, regardless of a patient’s vaccination status and without waiting for confirmatory testing,” says Dr. Joseph Bresee, branch chief of the Influenza Division at the CDC.

“Health care providers should advise patients at high risk to call promptly if they get symptoms of influenza,” he adds.

The CDC reached their estimate, published in this week’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) , by analyzing 2,321 children and adults with acute respiratory illness.

Of these, 950 (41%) had the influenza virus, with 916 (96%) testing positive for influenza A – all of which were H3N2 viruses – and 35 (4%) testing positive for influenza B. The 2014-15 flu vaccine was found to have been administered to 49% of patients with influenza and 56% of patients without the virus.

From this, the CDC estimate that the flu vaccine has reduced an individual’s risk of visiting a doctor due to flu by 23%. This result remained after accounting for patients’ age, sex, race/ethnicity, self-reported health and the number of days between illness onset and study enrollment.

Vaccine effectiveness against H3N2 viruses was estimated to be highest among children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years, at 26%. Vaccine effectiveness was lower among adults aged 18-49 and 50 and over, at 12% and 14%, respectively.

The report authors say their findings show the effectiveness of this season’s vaccine is relatively low, compared with some seasons where vaccine effectiveness has reached 50-60%.