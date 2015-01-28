Though common, hair loss is a distressing disorder. It can dent a person’s confidence and provoke feelings of depression. Now, researchers from Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute in La Jolla, CA, say they are one step closer to a new treatment for the condition; they have found a way to generate new hair using human pluripotent stem cells.

Share on Pinterest Transplanting hPSC-derived dermal papilla cells into mice induced new hair growth, the researchers found.

Image credit: Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute



We all lose hair – around 50-100 hairs each day, on average. But for some people, hair loss can be much more severe, causing partial or complete baldness.

The most common form of hair loss, also referred to as alopecia, is hereditary hair loss, in which a person inherits the condition from their mother or father. This affects more than 50 million men and 30 million women in the US.

Other causes of hair loss include extreme stress, medical conditions – such as thyroid disorders, anemia and psoriasis – and use of certain medications.

Current treatments for hair loss include hair restoration medication, though the results vary in each patient. Another treatment is hair transplantation, which involves removing hair follicles from one area of the head with normal hair growth and placing them in an area that lacks growth.

In this latest study, Alexey Terskikh, PhD, associate professor in the Development, Aging and Regeneration Program at Sanford-Burnham, and colleagues reveal how they effectively grew new hair using human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) – cells derived from human embryos or human fetal tissue that can become any other cell type in the body.

They say the technique – detailed in the journal PLOS ONE – has the potential to be more effective than current hair transplant methods.