Men, women and children who are trafficked for forced labor and sexual exploitation experience high levels of abuse and severe physical and mental health problems, researchers have reported in a new study.

"Trafficking is a crime of global proportions involving extreme forms of exploitation and abuse," write the study authors.

The study on the health of trafficking survivors, published in The Lancet Global Health, was carried out by researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in the UK and the International Organization for Migration.

“Our findings highlight that survivors of trafficking urgently need access to health care to address a range of needs, and that mental health care should be an essential component of this,” says lead author Dr. Ligia Kiss. “Research is needed to identify effective forms of psychological support that can be easily implemented in low-resource settings and in multilingual, multicultural populations.”

According to the researchers, recent estimates suggest that over 18 million people worldwide are forced into labor due to human trafficking. These estimates are difficult to verify, however, due to the hidden nature of trafficking.

“Exploitation of human beings is age-old,” state the authors. “Although it is disheartening to see that human trafficking exists in such proportions in the 21st century, it is encouraging that various forms of these violations are increasingly recognized for what they are: modern-day slavery.”

For the study, face-to-face interviews were conducted with a total of 1,015 people entering different forms of post-trafficking services in Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam. The participants were asked questions concerning their living and working conditions, experiences of violence and other health-related outcomes.

In addition to these questions, the researchers also measured for symptoms of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), in order to estimate the effect of trafficking on the participants’ mental health.

The researchers state that an estimated 56% of forced laborers across the world live in the Asia and Pacific region. In particular, the Greater Mekong subregion – where Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam are located – is home to over 13 million migrant workers.

Participants reported having been trafficked to work in a variety of different sectors, including sex work (32%), fishing (27%) and factories (13%).