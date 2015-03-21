In a new study published in the journal Stem Cell Reports, researchers reveal how a combination of stem cell transplantation and antidiabetic medication successfully treated mice with type 2 diabetes.

Share on Pinterest This image shows the transplanted pancreatic beta cells derived from human embryonic stem cells.

Image credit: Jennifer Bruin, University of British Columbia



Senior study author Timothy Kieffer, of the University of British Columbia in Canada, and colleagues say the findings could lead the way for the first ever stem cell-based insulin replacement therapy being tested in humans with type 2 diabetes.

It is estimated that more than 29 million people in the US have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for around 90-95% of these cases. The condition occurs as a result of the body being unable to produce enough of the hormone insulin or use it effectively. This leads to high blood glucose levels.

In order to manage blood glucose levels, patients with type 2 diabetes are often treated with oral medication – such as metformin – insulin injections, or a combination of both. Kieffer and colleagues note, however, that such treatments can cause gastrointestinal problems, weight gain and low blood glucose levels, and some patients may not even respond to them.

With these factors in mind, the team tested a potential alternative treatment approach for patients with type 2 diabetes.