Share on Pinterest Researchers say some menopause treatments aren’t highly effective in reducing the risk of some diseases. SolStock/Getty Images In a new study, researchers say they can no longer support using hormone replacement therapy as a preventive measure for cardiovascular disease. However, they say it can help reduce vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes.

They also said they can no longer support calcium and vitamin D supplementation, sometimes used to prevent fractures, as a preventive therapy.

The researchers did say that low-fat diets done over a long term might help reduce the risk of breast cancer mortality. Hormone replacement therapy to prevent cardiovascular disease, a low-fat diet to prevent breast cancer or colorectal cancer, and calcium with vitamin D supplementation for fractures in postmenopausal women have been used as preventive treatments. However, in a new study from the Women’s Health Initiative published in the journal JAMA, researchers looked at these treatments and concluded they can no longer support these therapies as preventive measures for certain diseases. Clinical trials from the Women’s Health Initiative examined the health effects of several treatments for postmenopausal women: Hormone (estrogen) therapy to prevent cardiovascular and other chronic diseases

Calcium and vitamin D supplements to reduce fractures

A low-fat diet with increased fruits, vegetables, and grains to prevent breast or colorectal cancer The studies included 161,808 women ages 50 to 79, with up to 20 years follow-up periods. The researchers noted that 55 million women in the United States and 1.1 billion worldwide are postmenopausal, and many have used at least one of these therapies to help improve their health.

Calcium and vitamin D supplementation The women in the new study received 1,000 milligrams per day of calcium and 400 IU/d of vitamin D daily. The researchers assessed the participants for hip fractures and reported that supplementation did not prevent these injuries in postmenopausal women. The researchers noted that women not meeting the national dietary guidelines might benefit from taking supplements. According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, the recommended daily allowance for calcium and vitamin D is 1,200 mg/day and 600 IU/day , respectively, for women aged 51 to 70. Additional research published in March 2024 found that calcium and vitamin D supplementation in postmenopausal women might reduce the risk of death due to cancer but could potentially increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

Low-fat diets and cancer prevention The participants in this new study followed a diet that reduced their fat intake by about 20%. They also increased their fruit and vegetable intake to at least five servings per day and their grain intake at least six servings daily. The researchers assessed these women for incidence of breast or colorectal cancer. They reported that the low-fat diet did not significantly decrease the incidence of either of these cancers. However, a long-term follow-up did note a reduction in breast cancer mortality. The scientists did indicate the diet may be an option for postmenopausal women who wanted to reduce their risk of death due to breast cancer. “Perimenopause marks a period of transition and transformation for women, characterized by hormonal fluctuations affecting various parts of the body, including the brain,” Dr Adi Katz, the director of gynecology at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York who was not involved in the research, told Medical News Today. “Research has linked these hormonal changes to conditions like PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome], PMDD [premenstrual dysphoric disorder], and PMS [premenstrual syndrome], which may heighten the risk of anxiety and depression. It’s crucial to destigmatize these experiences and offer support to women during this significant life phase.”