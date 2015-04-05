Researchers have found that a simple eye test in first grade could predict the onset of nearsightedness by eight grade.

Such a test could enable parents to plan eye testing schedules and glasses, and even opens up the research opportunities into therapies that could prevent the need for glasses.

A study of over 4,500 children published in JAMA Ophthalmology identified 414 who became nearsighted (had myopia, in which further distances are seen as blurry) by the time they were between 7 and 13 years of age.

The participants, who were aged 6-11, all had normal vision at the start of the study. The researchers followed potential risk factors among the participants and nearsightedness was tested over the 20-year study period.

The strongest single predictor of myopia among the 13 factors in the study was refractive error, found the authors led by Prof. Karla Zadnik, dean of the College of Optometry at The Ohio State University in Columbus.

The refractive error is the eyeglasses prescription and is determined in an eye exam at the optometrist’s office when they change lenses while you view a distant eye chart. You answer which lens gives better vision, one or two?

The simple test – which the study scientists did using an autorefractor to measure the children’s eyes – picks up the fact that children growing up with normal vision are slightly farsighted at around 6 or 7 years old.

Future myopia was found to be reliably predictable by using the test to reveal little or none of this farsightedness in young children, explain the researchers.

They add that near work – such as reading, sitting close to the television or computer work – was among the potential risk factors tested, and that the results do not support the notion of it being a cause of nearsightedness.

Prof. Zadnik explains: