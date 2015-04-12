Alteplase is a “clot-busting” drug that is currently only administered to patients within 3 hours of ischemic stroke onset. But a new study claims the drug should be used more widely for stroke patients, after finding it is safer than previously thought.

Only patients who show a fresh clot blocking an artery alongside signs of pre-existing brain tissue damage in CT brain scans have increased risk of hemorrhage with alteplase, the study found.

Study leader Joanna Wardlaw, of the Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh in the UK, and her team publish their findings in The Lancet Neurology.

Ischemic stroke is the most common form of stroke in the US, accounting for around 87% of all strokes. It occurs when a blood clot blocks the artery that supplies the brain with oxygen.

Alteplase (brand name Activase) – a tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) – works by breaking up blood clots, allowing blood to flow to the brain. It is the only medication approved by the FDA for treatment of ischemic stroke.

At present, however, alteplase is only given to patients with 3 hours of ischemic stroke onset – up to 4.5 hours in certain patients – to improve stroke symptoms. According to Wardlaw and colleagues, there is a widespread concern that administering alteplase to patients with early signs of ischemia in the brain – as determined by CT scans – may increase their risk of a brain bleed, or hemorrhage.

The researchers say “little information is available about whether pre-existing structural signs, which are common in older patients, affect response to alteplase.” As such, they set out to assess how early signs of ischemia on brain scans are associated with outcomes following treatment with alteplase.