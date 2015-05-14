An autoimmune disease is where the immune system mistakenly creates antibodies that attack healthy tissue. The underlying processes of antibody production are not clear, although we know it involves a group of cells called B cells. Now, a new study reveals that autoimmune disease may be the result of previously unknown rogue versions of these cells creating autoantibodies.

When B cells meet foreign antigens like virus particles, they proceed to make high-affinity antibodies to fight them.

The study – led by researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney, Australia – is published in the journal Immunity.

The discovery surrounds the role of a “death receptor” molecule called FAS that sits on the surface of cells and triggers them to commit suicide when they start to malfunction.

The team suggests that in the case of B cells, when FAS is faulty – perhaps because of mutations in its gene – it allows rogue versions of B cells free reign to produce the wrong kind of antibodies, including some that react with the body’s own tissue – autoantibodies.

Mutated FAS has already been linked to autoimmune disease. Patients with FAS mutations develop autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS) where the body cannot control the number of immune cells (lymphocytes). This leads to enlarged lymph nodes, liver and spleen.

In a normal immune response, when well-functioning B cells spot a foreign “antigen” such as a virus or bacterium, they rush to “germinal centers” – temporary structures that arise in lymph nodes and tonsils.

Once inside the germinal centers, the B cells rapidly mutate their antibody genes at random until one proves to have a strong match or “high affinity” to the newly-met foreign antigen.

Once the high-affinity antibody gene is found, the B cells then transform into little antibody factories or “plasma cells” to produce large quantities of the new high-affinity antibody and flood the system with them.