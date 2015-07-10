Researchers have revealed that over just 2 years, the ability of people with type 2 diabetes to regulate their blood flow is reduced, impairing the cognitive and executive skills.

The study focused on older adults, assessing participants with an average age of 66.

When blood flow is regulated normally, the brain can redistribute blood to areas that become more active during specific tasks.

“People with type 2 diabetes have impaired blood flow regulation,” explains study author Dr. Vera Novak, from Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. “Our results suggest that diabetes and high blood sugar impose a chronic negative effect on cognitive and decision-making skills.”

Type 2 diabetes has previously been established as an independent risk for the development of both cognitive impairment and dementia. In their study, published in Neurology, the researchers wanted to investigate how inflammation, blood flow regulation in the brain and cognitive decline were related in people with the metabolic disorder.

The researchers examined a small cohort of 40 people – 19 with type 2 diabetes and 21 without diabetes. The average age of the participants was 66. The participants that had type 2 diabetes had all been treated for the disease for more than 5 years, receiving an average of 13 years of treatment.

For the study, the researchers conducted an array of tests on the participants. They assessed their cognitive and memory functions while also taking magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and blood tests to measure brain volume, blood flow and inflammation. After 2 years, the researchers repeated the tests.

They found that the participants with type 2 diabetes experienced a reduction in their capacity to regulate the blood flow in their brains. These participants also performed worse in the cognitive and memory function tests.

Participants whose blood flow regulation was poorest at the start of the study experienced the greatest declines in their ability to perform basic routine tasks such as bathing and cooking, defined as decline in executive function.

Additionally, the researchers found that the participants who experienced the highest levels of inflammation also had the greatest decreases in blood flow regulation, regardless of whether their diabetes and blood pressure were well controlled or not.