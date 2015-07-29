Previous studies have suggested coffee consumption may lower the risk of mild cognitive impairment. But new research suggests this protective effect may depend on how coffee consumption habits change over time.

Seniors who increased their coffee consumption to more than one cup daily over a 3.5-year period were found to be at higher MCI risk than those who reduced their coffee consumption to less than one cup daily.

Published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, the study involved 1,445 people aged 65-84 who were part of the Italian Longitudinal Study on Aging (ILSA).

Co-author Dr. Vincenzo Solfrizzi, of the University of Bari Aldo Moro in Italy, and colleagues followed the participants for an average of 3.5 years, monitoring their coffee consumption habits and the incidence of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

MCI is the decline in cognitive abilities, such as memory and thinking skills. It is estimated that approximately 10-20% of individuals in the US aged 65 and older may have MCI, and the condition is considered a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease – the most common form of dementia.

The results of the study revealed that cognitively normal participants who increased their coffee consumption during the study period to more than one cup daily were twice as likely to develop MCI than those who reduced their coffee consumption to less than one cup a day.

Participants whose coffee consumption increased over time were also around 1.5 times more likely to develop MCI than those whose coffee consumption remained stable – no more or less than one cup of coffee each day.

However, participants who consistently drank a moderate amount of coffee – defined as one or two cups daily – were at lower risk of MCI compared with those who never or rarely consumed coffee.

No significant link was found between coffee consumption and MCI incidence among participants who consistently drank higher amounts of coffee – defined as more than two cups daily – compared with participants who never or rarely drank the beverage.

Commenting on their findings, the researchers say: