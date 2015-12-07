Alpha-blockers are used to treat a variety of conditions, including high blood pressure, Raynaud’s disease and to improve urine flow in older men with enlarged prostates. Now, a new study suggests there is a higher risk of ischemic stroke for men who take alpha-blockers but who are not already taking other blood pressure medications.

Older men who take alpha-blockers are at increased risk of ischemic stroke during the first 21 days of treatment, according to the latest study.

The study is published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal and was led by Dr. Chao-Lun Lai, from the National Taiwan University Hospital, Hsin-Chu Branch.

The researchers explain that alpha-blockers were originally developed to control hypertension, but they are now mainly used by older men with prostate hypertrophy.

The drugs work by relaxing certain muscles and helping small blood vessels stay open. Alpha-blockers keep the hormone norepinephrine from tightening muscles in the walls of smaller arteries and veins.

By blocking that effect, alpha-blockers keep the vessels open and relaxed, improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure.

However, these drugs can have adverse effects, say the researchers, who note that men starting alpha-blockers can see a large decrease in blood pressure within the first few days, increasing risk of stroke.

To investigate to what extent this medication increases stroke risk, the team studied a group of 7,502 Taiwanese men over the age of 50 as they entered the initiation phase of alpha-blockers.