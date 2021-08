A new study may explain why flu appears to hit men harder than women. Researchers who tested various forms of the female sex hormone estrogen – which is also present in men – on nasal cells from men and women, found the compounds reduced virus replication in the female but not the male cells.

The researchers – led by Sabra Klein, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD – report their findings in the American Journal of Physiology – Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology.

Viruses make us ill when they invade our cells and use their machinery to make copies of themselves. The copies spread to other cells, setting up a chain reaction that leads to disease and also infection of other people.

Generally, the fewer copies of itself the virus makes, the less severe the disease and the lower the chances of it spreading to new hosts, says Prof. Klein.

Together with her colleagues, she tested the effect of the female sex hormone estrogen on the influenza A virus – one of the types of flu virus that spreads in people and causes seasonal flu epidemics.

They carried out the tests in nasal cells – the cells that the virus primarily infects – gathered from men and women.