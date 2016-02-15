A rapid, accurate test that can detect biomarkers of lung cancer in saliva is soon to be trialed in patients.

The researchers say the saliva test, which is being trialed in cancer patients this year, takes only 10 minutes to give a result and could be done in the doctor's office.

The news marks a milestone in over 10 years of research led by oral cancer and saliva diagnostics researcher Prof. David Wong, of the School of Dentistry at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA).

Prof. Wong and colleagues have been working on a method called “liquid biopsy” that detects circulating tumor DNA in bodily fluids such as saliva and blood.

Liquid biopsy holds the promise of rapid, less invasive identification of cancers and easier tracking of disease progress during treatment.

Prof. Wong described the prototype in a news briefing at the 2016 Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), which is taking place in Washington, DC.

The device uses electric field-induced release and measurement (EFIRM) to detect non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) biomarkers in saliva.

The EFIRM device analyzes the contents of exosomes – tiny bags of molecules that cells release now and again. The device forces the exosomes to release their contents and carries out bio-recognition of the released biomolecules at the same time.