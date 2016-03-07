Aggression is all in the mind – specifically, the hypothalamus – say researchers, who have discovered that the bad intentions typically preceding violence come from this area of the brain. They say their work points to a way of “controlling aggressive behaviors” without needing sedation.

Nerve cell activity in the hypothalamus peaks just before initiating aggressive behavior, researchers have found, after conducting a study in mice.

There are, of course, ethical implications that need to be considered, but their study – published in Nature Neuroscience – is the first to link warning signs of premeditated violence, such as stalking, bullying and sexual aggression, to a specific part of the brain.

The hypothalamus, which was implicated in the study, is the area of the mammalian brain that controls body temperature, hunger and sleep.

Led by Dayu Lin, PhD, from the Neuroscience Institute at the New York University (NYU) Langone Medical Center, the study was conducted in mice, which share many brain structures with humans.

Lin and colleagues recently published another study that found sudden, violent behavior in male mice was associated with changes in a brain structure called the lateral septum.

For this latest study, the researchers trained male mice to attack weaker ones. The team then observed how aggressively the male mice tried to get access to and harass other mice.

The researchers measured the number of attempts the aggressive mice made to poke their noses through holes leading to another mouse entering their territory so they could then attack them.