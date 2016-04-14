Researchers have discovered a protein that they suggest could identify which cancer cells in a tumor are going to become aggressive and spread to the rest of the body.

The researchers – from Rockefeller University in New York, NY, and the University of Bergen in Norway – report their findings about the protein, called PITPNC1, in the journal Cancer Cell.

First author Dr. Nils Halberg, a molecular biologist at the University of Bergen, says:

“We discovered that the aggressive cancer cells that are spreading in colon, breast and skin cancer contained a much higher portion of the protein PITPNC1 than the non-aggressive cancer cells.”

Over 90% of deaths to cancer are caused by metastasis – where so-called aggressive cells leave the original tumor and travel to other parts of the body to set up new tumors. Any discovery about this process helps us get closer to saving millions of lives.

Metastatic cancer has the same name as the cancer the cells originate from. For example, a metastatic tumor in the lung formed by cells that migrated from a breast cancer tumor is called metastatic breast cancer, not lung cancer.

Under a microscope, metastatic cancer cells generally look very similar to the cells of the original tumor. Moreover, metastatic cancer cells and cells of the original cancer often share some molecular features, such as the expression of certain proteins.