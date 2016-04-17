While people with autism have more cancer-related gene mutations, they are at lower risk for developing the disease. This is the conclusion of a new study by researchers from the University of Iowa. Share on Pinterest Autism patients have more mutations in cancer-related genes, but they are at lower risk of developing cancer than those without autism. Autism is a developmental disorder characterized by problems with social interaction, communication and repetitive behaviors. In the US, it is estimated that 1 in 68 children have autism, most of whom are boys. Study leader Dr. Benjamin Darbro, of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, notes that the finding of a genetic link between autism and cancer is not a new discovery; previous research has established that the conditions share risk genes. “[…] but what we’ve shown is that this overlap is much broader at the genetic level than previously known and that somehow it may translate into a lower risk of cancer,” Dr. Darbro adds. The researchers recently published their findings in the journal PLOS One.

Greater enrichment of variants in oncogenes for people with autism To reach their conclusion, the researchers analyzed exome sequencing data from the ARRA Autism Sequencing Collaboration, which offers information on a wealth of gene variants among patients with autism. These data were compared with information from the Exome Variant Server database, which provides data on gene variants for more than 6,500 people without autism. The researchers found that people with autism had a greater enrichment of rare, coding variants within oncogenes – genes that have cancer-causing potential – than those without autism, but such enrichment was not identified in tumor suppressor genes. The team then applied a number of controls in order to confirm that the differences identified were solely down to disparities in the genetic structure of autism. The researchers found that, compared with controls, people with autism had significantly more DNA variations in genes previously linked to autism, epilepsy and intellectual disorder. When the team analyzed genes involved in other unrelated disorders – including skeletal dysplasia, retinitis pigmentosa and dilated cardiomyopathy – no differences in DNA variations were identified between the autism and control groups.