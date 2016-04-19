Night shift working could affect women’s ability to function more than men’s, suggests a study that compared men and women’s performance after experiencing 28-hour day schedules that delayed their sleep-wake cycle until it was out of sync with their internal 24-hour body clock.

The study – from the Surrey Sleep Research Centre (SSRC) at the University of Surrey, UK, and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences – is the first to show that shifted sleep-wake cycles affect men and women’s ability to function differently, revealing key differences in cognitive performance and changes of mood.

First author Dr. Nayantara Santhi, a research fellow at the SSRC, says:

“Extrapolation of these results would suggest that women may be more affected by night shift work than men.”

The study could have significant implications for women who work night shifts in professions such as nursing and the police, suggest the authors.

Our body clock, or circadian rhythm, regulates the daily cycles of our bodies as we transition from day to night, and from wakefulness to sleep. A “master clock” in the brain coordinates the clocks of various different processes – for example, hormone production, metabolism and blood pressure – so they are in sync.

There is evidence that some circadian features – such as the frequency of the clock and the size of highs and lows in production of the sleep hormone melatonin – differ between men and women, but the authors note they are the first to see if these differences extend into mental function.