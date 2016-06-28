New treatments for Parkinson’s disease could be in sight, after researchers reveal how inhibiting the activity of a specific protein in the brain could stop or slow development of the disease. What is more, there is already a drug approved for the treatment of leukemia that can block the protein in question.

Researchers suggest blocking a protein in the brain called c-Abl could prevent or slow the development of Parkinson's disease.

Study co-author Dr. Ted Dawson, of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, and colleagues publish their findings in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disorder characterized by movement problems.

Symptoms of PD include tremors in the hands, arms, legs, jaw, and face, problems with balance and coordination, stiffness of the limbs and trunk, and slowed movement. These symptoms worsen as the disease progresses.

According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, up to 1 million people in the United States are living with PD, and each year, around 60,000 new cases are diagnosed.

While the exact cause of PD remains unclear, researchers have suggested that a protein called c-Abl might play a role in development of the disease, after studies have identified increased activity of this enzyme in PD patients.

Furthermore, previous studies in mice have suggested that blocking c-Abl could halt or slow PD.

However, study co-author Han Seok Ko, Ph.D., assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins, notes that the drugs used to block c-Abl in these studies were also blocking similar proteins, making it hard to determine whether the beneficial results were solely down to c-Abl inhibition.