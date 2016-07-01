Apart from lifestyle changes and weight loss, there are currently no effective or safe treatments for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Now, for the first time, researchers find that a protein called cdk4 occurs at higher levels in mouse models and human patients with the disease. Also, when they blocked the protein in mice, using drugs, it significantly reduced development of hepatic steatosis – the first stage of the disease.

Share on Pinterest The researchers found high levels of a protein called cdk4 in people with fatty livers.

The study, by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio, is published in the journal Cell Reports.

Senior author Nikolai Timchenko, a professor in the department of surgery at the University of Cincinnati and head of the Liver Tumor Biology Program at Cincinnati Children’s, says:

“This is the first study to show that cdk4 triggers development of NAFLD [nonalcoholic fatty liver disease] and that inhibiting this enzyme can both prevent and reverse the first step of the disease.”

NAFLD is the buildup of extra fat in liver cells that is not caused by alcohol. It is normal for the liver to contain some fat, but if 5-10 percent of its weight is fat, then it is classed as fatty liver.

The first stage of NAFLD – called hepatic steatosis – can progress to a condition called NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) and eventually cirrhosis or liver cancer.

NAFLD tends to develop in people who are overweight or obese, or who have diabetes, high cholesterol, or high triglycerides. It can also result from poor eating habits and rapid weight loss.

However, some people can develop NAFLD even without these risk factors. Estimates suggest up to a quarter of Americans have NAFLD.

Prof. Timchenko says new safe and effective treatments for NAFLD are needed. Currently, the only way to treat the disease is through weight loss and lifestyle changes.

He explains that while new treatments currently undergoing clinical trials are showing promising results, they are also showing evidence of serious side effects.