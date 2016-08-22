Many people strive to have a fulfilling, rewarding job, but the reality does not always meet the expectation. New research shows the jobs you have in your 20s and 30s can affect your overall health in your 40s onward.

People who were unhappy with their work early in their careers were more depressed, worried, and had more trouble sleeping.

According to a 2014 report, most Americans – around 52 percent – were unhappy with their job. Few would suspect, however, that this would have substantial health implications for later in their lives.

A new study conducted at the Ohio State University, by Jonathan Dirlam, a doctoral student in sociology, was set up to investigate the long-term health effects of job satisfaction, or lack of it, earlier in people’s careers.

Together with Hui Zheng, an associate professor of sociology at Ohio State, Dirlam used data from surveys of 6,432 Americans to analyze job satisfaction over a number of years from 1979 onward. The survey was the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1979 (NLSY1979), and the participants were between 14-22 years when the research began.

The participants were asked to rate their job satisfaction level from 1 (dislike very much) to 4 (like very much).

The results were then divided into four categories: consistently low job satisfaction (45 percent), consistently high job satisfaction (15 percent), started high but trending down (23 percent), and started low but trending up (17 percent).