It is likely that most of us have faced this dilemma: a tasty morsel of food has fallen on the floor, but rather than discard it, the thought of picking it up quickly and eating it crosses the mind. The so-called 5-second rule suggests that eating food from the floor is safe, so long as it is picked up within 5 seconds. A new study, however, says otherwise.

Can the 5-second rule save this food? Research suggests leaving it on the floor is the wisest choice.

Researchers led by Prof. Donald Schaffner, of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ, report their findings in the American Society for Microbiology’s journal, Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 6 people in the United States get sick each year due to foodborne illness, which is around 48 million people. Of these, around 128,000 people are hospitalized and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases.

The authors note that bacterial cross-contamination from surfaces to food can contribute to foodborne disease, which is why they wanted to investigate the topic further.

“We decided to look into this because the [5-second rule] practice is so widespread,” says Prof. Schaffner. “The topic might appear ‘light’ but we wanted our results backed by solid science.”