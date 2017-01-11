Memory loss is a key characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease, which is a condition that affects more than 5.4 million people in the United States. In a new study, researchers report that a compound called chicoric acid, naturally present in chicory, may be effective in reducing Alzheimer’s-related memory loss.

The study, recently published in The FASEB Journal, reveals that mice treated with chicoric acid displayed better memory in behavioral tests than rodents that did not receive the compound.

While further research is needed, study co-author Xuebo Liu, Ph.D., of the College of Food Science and Engineering at Northwest A&F University in China, and colleagues say that it is possible for chicoric acid to help maintain memory in patients with Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative conditions.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for approximately 60-80 percent of all cases. It is estimated that every 66 seconds, somebody in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s disease, and it is currently the sixth leading cause of death in the country.

One of the earliest signs of Alzheimer’s disease is memory loss. It is often mild in the early stages of the disease, with individuals potentially having problems recalling recent events, for example. In the later stages, a person may not recognize familiar faces, recall the names of loved ones, or recognize once familiar surroundings.

There is currently no way to halt Alzheimer’s-related memory loss, though there are medications that might help to reduce its severity for a limited time. For example, cholinesterase inhibitors delay the worsening of memory and other cognitive symptoms for approximately 6-12 months in around 50 percent of patients who use them.

Now, Liu and colleagues suggest that chicoric acid has the potential to offer a more natural strategy to reduce memory impairment.