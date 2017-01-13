Moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury is a known risk factor for diseases that gradually destroy the brain – such as late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Now, a new study links mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, in people at genetic risk for Alzheimer’s to accelerated brain deterioration and mental decline associated with the disease.

Researchers, from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) in Massachusetts, and colleagues report their findings – which show promise for detecting the effect of concussion on neurodegeneration – in the journal Brain.

They suggest that their study shows that there is a need to record even mild head injuries because, when combined with genetic risk, they may lead to long-term health problems, such as brain diseases.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that attacks the brain and gradually worsens. It is the most common form of dementia, a general term for mental decline that becomes serious enough to interfere with daily life.

It is the only disease among the top 10 causes of death in the United States that cannot be prevented, cured, or even slowed.

Currently, more than 5 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease. This number is expected to grow as more of the baby boom generation enters the age range at highest risk for the disease – 65 years and over.

In their study background, the researchers note that moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury is one of the strongest environmental risk factors for late-onset Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. However, it is not so clear whether the same applies to mild traumatic brain injury or concussion.