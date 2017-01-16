New research adds to the long list of health benefits brought by regular physical activity. As little as 20 minutes of exercise could have anti-inflammatory effects, according to a new study.

The long-term health benefits of physical exercise are numerous; they include reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, improving metabolism and weight control, as well as generally strengthening the heart, muscles, and bones.

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, a regular dose of physical activity also lowers blood pressure, and reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes and some forms of cancer.

New research, published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity, investigates the benefits of 20-minute exercise sessions on the body’s immune system.

Researchers from the University of California-San Diego School of Medicine – led by Suzi Hong, Ph.D., from the Department of Psychiatry and the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health – hypothesized that exercise would improve the body’s anti-inflammatory response by activating the sympathetic nervous system.

The sympathetic nervous system helps to increase heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing rate. Physical exercise activates this system to help the body keep up.

During this time, the body releases hormones such as epinephrine and norepinephrine into the bloodstream, which activate the adrenergic receptors of immune cells.