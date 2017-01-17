Squalamine, a chemical compound found in dogfish sharks, has the potential to reduce the formation of toxic proteins related to the development of Parkinson’s disease, new research suggests.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study reveals that squalamine halted the buildup and toxicity of the protein alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) in roundworm models of Parkinson’s disease and human neuronal cells.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition characterized by tremors, movement problems, limb stiffness, and problems with balance and coordination.

In the United States, up to 1 million people are living with Parkinson’s, and each year, approximately 60,000 people in the country are diagnosed with the disease.

While the precise causes of Parkinson’s remain unclear, studies have suggested that the buildup of α-synuclein in the brain could play a role in its development.

In people with Parkinson’s, α-synuclein forms “clumps” that can cause brain cell death. Researchers are on the hunt for compounds that can block the formation of these clumps, which could help to treat or prevent the disease.

In the new study, study co-author Dr. Michael Zasloff, a professor of surgery and pediatrics at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and colleagues suggest that squalamine might be a potential candidate.