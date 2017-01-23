Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder affects millions of children in the United States every year. While it is not yet known what causes the condition, scientists have pointed to a variety of risk factors. New research suggests that a child’s birth date may affect the chances of being diagnosed with the condition.

Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that ADHD may be overdiagnosed and overmedicated in younger schoolchildren.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental disorder characterized by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, which all interfere with daily functioning in children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that as of 2011, ADHD has been diagnosed in around 6.4 million U.S. children between 4-17 years of age.

While scientists do not currently know what causes ADHD, research has indicated a variety of risk factors. The disease seems to be more common among males than females, with boys being more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with ADHD.

Other risk factors include genetics, brain injuries, low weight at birth, tobacco or alcohol intake during pregnancy, as well as gestational exposure to some environmental toxins.

New research, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, suggests that there might also be a connection between children’s birth date and the risk of receiving an ADHD diagnosis.