Many of us develop calluses at one point or another, but for some people calluses and corns can become severe and highly inconvenient. In some rare cases, extreme thickening of the skin is a symptom of a particular form of esophageal cancer. New research investigates the link between foot calluses and cancer of the esophagus in mice and humans.

A new study examines the link between having thickened skin on the soles and palms in tylosis, with developing esophageal cancer.

Calluses form naturally as a result of putting too much pressure on the skin or subjecting it to excessive friction. The thickening of the top layer of the skin is the body’s way of protecting the skin underneath.

For some people, however, calluses can become so severe that the hardened skin needs to be removed with a razor. The American Podiatric Medical Association recommend that people with diabetes or circulatory problems have their feet checked because in their case, calluses can lead to more serious problems.

New research, from the Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom, examines the link between keratin (the protein found in the outer layers of the skin, which plays a key role in forming calluses) and a form of esophageal cancer called “tylosis.”

Tylosis affects more than 8,000 people in the U.K. It causes severe thickening of the skin in the hands and feet, and it has been associated with an esophageal cancer risk of over 95 percent . As a result, medical professionals refer to the condition as tylosis with oesophageal cancer (TOC).

In the United States, esophageal cancer ranks as the eleventh leading cause of death, as almost 16,000 people are estimated to have died from the disease in 2016.

Previous research has investigated the link between tylosis, calluses, and esophageal cancer, but this new study focuses on a particular gene found to play a crucial role in thickening the skin.