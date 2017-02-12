How much time do you spend browsing “status updates” or friends’ pictures on Facebook? According to a new study, it is likely more than you think.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that using Facebook may lead to impaired time perception.

Researchers have found that browsing the Internet or Facebook may distort our perception of time, with the latter having the biggest impact.

Study authors Lazaros Gonidis and Dr. Dinkar Sharma, of the Centre for Cognitive Neuroscience and Cognitive Systems at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom, recently reported their findings in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology.

Thanks to smartphones and tablets, access to the Internet is at our fingertips. This has its benefits, allowing us to check e-mails on the go or search for directions, for example. However, there are downfalls to this modern convenience.

A number of studies have shown that the increasing prevalence of smartphone use can lead to Internet addiction, which can have severe implications for mental health and well-being.

Social media sites such as Facebook have done little to discourage Internet and smartphone use over the past decade. According to a 2016 report from the Pew Research Center, around 76 percent of Facebook users report visiting the site every day, with 55 percent of these visiting the site several times daily.

Previous research has shown that frequent Facebook use may raise the risk of depression and other mental health disorders.