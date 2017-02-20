New research provides further evidence of autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation as an effective treatment for multiple sclerosis, after finding the procedure halted disease progression for 5 years in almost half of patients.

Share on Pinterest New research reveals that almost half of MS patients treated with AHSCT experienced no disease progression in the subsequent 5 years.

Lead study author Dr. Paolo Muraro, of the Department of Medicine at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom, and colleagues recently reported their findings in JAMA Neurology.

The results come just a fortnight after another study revealed the success of a similar treatment in a small group of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

However, Dr. Muraro and team warn that further trials are needed to determine the efficacy and safety of autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT), after a small number of patients died within 100 days of treatment.

In AHSCT, a patient’s own stem cells are harvested. The patient is then subject to high-dose chemotherapy to eliminate any diseased cells.

Next, the harvested stem cells are returned to the patient’s bloodstream, with the aim of restarting normal blood cell production. In simple terms, AHSCT “resets” the immune system.

“We previously knew this treatment reboots or resets the immune system – and that it carried risks – but we didn’t know how long the benefits lasted,” notes Dr. Muraro.