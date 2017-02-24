Stroke is a leading cause of disability in the United States, and mental illness affects tens of millions of Americans each year. New research finds a link between the two, as psychiatric illness is found to raise the risk of stroke.

The American Heart Association (AHA) estimate that almost 800,000 Americans have a stroke each year, and almost 130,000 people die from it.

Stroke is the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.

Mental disorders also affect a large number of the U.S. population. According to the latest statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), over 43 million American adults aged 18 and above have had a form of mental illness in the past year. This represents nearly 18 percent of all American adults.

New research connects mental illness with stroke, as those with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental disorders seem to have an increased risk of stroke.

The study was led by Jonah P. Zuflacht, a fourth-year medical student at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, and the findings were presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2017.

The study’s lead author explains the motivation behind the research.

“Based on my clinical experience in the hospital, I have noticed that many patients believe that stress for whatever reason – work, family, work-life balance – contributed to their stroke,” Zuflacht says. “But the data to support a connection between stress and stroke is limited and often relies on a patient’s subjective recall of distress, which can bias results.”