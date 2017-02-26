Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating neurological disease that affects tens of thousands of Americans. While there is yet no cure for the illness, researchers are working hard to understand its causes and mitigate its symptoms. New research investigates the effects of cutting-edge cognitive training technology on people with multiple sclerosis.

Share on Pinterest New research tests the effects of tDCS combined with cognitive training on people with MS.

Image credit: Peter Ross for NYU Langone

.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an often disabling neurological disease that affects one’s muscles, vision, mood, and concentration.

MS is estimated to affect anywhere between 250,000-350,000 people in the United States, and 200 new cases of MS are diagnosed each week.

While there is currently no cure for the condition, treatment options are available for reducing the symptoms. The most common therapy consists of steroid drugs, which have been shown to speed up recovery.

A new technology called transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) has been recently shown to improve some of the symptoms of MS. The tDCS device was created by Marom Bikson, Ph.D., a professor of biomedical engineering at The City College of New York, in collaboration and Abhishek Datta, Ph.D., the chief technology officer of Soterix Medical.

Researchers from New York University’s (NYU) Langone’s Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center conducted a feasibility study for tDCS, and the results were published in the journal Neuromodulation: Technology at the Neural Interface.

The team was led by Leigh E. Charvet, Ph.D., associate professor of neurology and director of research at Langone’s Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center.