Dairy foods have their pros and cons; though they are a good source of calcium, they can also be high in fat. When it comes to the effects of dairy foods on breast cancer risk, a new study finds that they can be just as conflicting.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that a high intake of certain cheeses, such as cheddar, may raise women’s risk of breast cancer.

Researchers have found that eating high amounts of cheddar and cream cheeses may increase women’s risk of breast cancer, but a high intake of yogurt may reduce risk of the disease.

Lead study author Susan McCann, Ph.D., of the Department of Cancer Prevention and Control at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, after skin cancer. In 2017, there are expected to be around 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women, as well as more than 40,000 deaths from the disease.

Diet is known to play a key role in breast cancer risk. Medical News Today recently reported on a study linking a poor diet during adolescence and early adulthood to a greater risk of premenopausal breast cancer.

Though some dairy products might fall under the umbrella of an unhealthful diet, research assessing the impact of dairy foods on breast cancer risk has produced inconsistent results; some studies have linked dairy intake to greater breast cancer risk, while others have indicated the opposite.

“This complexity is probably not unexpected, as dairy foods are complex mixtures and include several nutrients and non-nutrient substances that could potentially influence cancer etiology, through either increases or decreases in risk,” say McCann and colleagues.