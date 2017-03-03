For patients with cancer-related fatigue, exercise is likely to be last on the list of appealing activities. According to a new study, however, physical activity is the best way to combat this common side effect.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have found that exercise is one of the best ways to reduce fatigue for cancer patients.

Researchers compared a variety of treatments for cancer-related fatigue to find that exercise or psychological interventions fared best, while drug treatments were less effective.

Based on their findings, the authors suggest that doctors should recommend exercise or psychological therapies to patients with cancer-related fatigue in the first instance, rather than turning to medications.

Lead author Karen Mustian, Ph.D. – associate professor in the Cancer Control Program of the Department of Surgery at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York – and colleagues recently published their findings in JAMA Oncology.

Fatigue is the most common side effect for patients being treated for cancer. As well as tiredness and lack of energy, cancer-related fatigue may cause confusion, irritability, poor memory, and depression.

Not only can this reduce patients’ quality of life by preventing them from engaging in day-to-day activities, but it may also discourage them from completing their cancer treatment.

Current guidelines suggest that exercise, medication, and psychological interventions such as cognitive behavioral therapy, may be effective for reducing cancer-related fatigue, but which treatment is best? Mustian and colleagues set out to answer this question.