In the United States, marijuana is becoming increasingly legalized for medicinal or recreational purposes. However, new research warns of the harms of marijuana use after finding that the drug may have negative implications for cardiovascular health.

From an analysis of more than 20 million health records across the U.S., researchers have uncovered a link between marijuana use and an increased risk of stroke and heart failure.

Lead study author Dr. Aditi Kalla, of the Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues say that their findings help shed to light on the possible side effects of marijuana use, enabling doctors to better educate patients about such risks.

The researchers recently presented their results at the American College of Cardiology’s 66th Annual Scientific Session, held in Washington, D.C.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana remains the “most commonly used illicit drug” in the U.S.

However, the drug has now been legalized for either medicinal or recreational use in 28 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and more states are expected to follow suit.

As such, there is more focus than ever on determining the benefits and risks of marijuana use. The new study claims to shed light on the latter, after uncovering a link between marijuana use and poor cardiovascular health.