When you see someone else scratching, you may start to feel itchy yourself – a response that falls under the definition of “social contagion.” A new study sheds light on this phenomenon, after finding that our brain is hardwired to respond to another person’s scratching.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that the brain is hardwired to respond to other people’s scratching.

In simple terms, social contagion is the spread of behavior or attitudes between individuals.

Yawning is considered a socially contagious behavior; when another person yawns, we tend to reciprocate the action. Itching is another behavior that is socially contagious.

“Sometimes even mentioning itching will make someone scratch,” notes principal study investigator Zhou-Feng Chen, Ph.D., of the Washington University Center for the Study of Itch.

“Many people thought it was all in the mind, but our experiments show it is a hardwired behavior and is not a form of empathy,” he adds.

Chen and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Science.

To reach their findings, the researchers studied the brain activity of mice as they engaged in contagious scratching.

First, the team placed the rodents in an enclosure with a computer screen, on which a video was shown of another mouse scratching. Within seconds, the mice placed in the enclosure also began scratching.

“This was very surprising because mice are known for their poor vision,” says Chen. “They use smell and touch to explore areas, so we didn’t know whether a mouse would notice a video. Not only did it see the video, it could tell that the mouse in the video was scratching.”